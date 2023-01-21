VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 22 points as South Dakota beat Omaha 84-68 on Saturday.

Perrott-Hunt shot 8 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Coyotes (9-11, 4-4 Summit League). A.J. Plitzuweit was 6 of 10 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) to add 19 points. Tasos Kamateros added 16 points.

The Mavericks (7-14, 3-6) were led by Luke Jungers, who posted 27 points. Omaha also got 13 points from Tony Osburn.

These two teams both play Thursday. South Dakota visits Western Illinois while Omaha visits UMKC.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.