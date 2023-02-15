DAVIS, Calif. (AP)Elijah Pepper’s 32 points led UC Davis over CSU Northridge 73-62 on Wednesday night, overcoming a 42-point game from Atin Wright of the Matadors.

Pepper also had eight rebounds for the Aggies (15-11, 8-6 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Kane Milling was 4 of 8 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens added nine points, two steals and three blocks for CSU Northridge (6-20, 3-12).

