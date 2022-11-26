ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Drew Pember scored 28 points as UNC Asheville beat Western Carolina 73-61 on Saturday.

Pember added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). Jamon Battle scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Tajion Jones shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyzhaun Claude finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (4-3). Western Carolina also got 11 points from Bernard Pelote. Vonterius Woolbright also had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.