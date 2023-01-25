CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Jackson Paveletzke scored 21 points as Wofford beat Chattanooga 85-80 on Wednesday night.

Paveletzke added six assists for the Terriers (12-10, 4-5 Southern Conference). Carson McCorkle shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. B.J. Mack was 6 of 13 shooting to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

The Mocs (11-11, 3-6) were led in scoring by Jamal Johnson, who finished with 22 points. Chattanooga also got 14 points and four assists from Khristion Courseault. Dalvin White had 13 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.