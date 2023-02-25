NEW DELHI (AP)Yannik Paul’s lead at the Hero Indian Open was trimmed from five shots to one after the third round of the European tour event on Saturday.

Paul, who shot a 1-under 71 to move to 11 under overall, is one ahead of fellow German Marcel Siem.

Siem birdied his last two holes for a 67 that put him in the final group on Sunday as he goes in search of his fifth European tour title – and first since 2014.

”I get the shivers already, just thinking about it,” said Siem, who is ranked No. 337. ”Yannik is a very good player, very steady, he’s a tough guy to beat. I’m not thinking about it. Last three holes down the stretch, that’s where it matters.

”I’m just trying to do what I do, but it would mean a lot to me, trust me. It would be a life-changer.”

Paul’s only previous title came at the Mallorca Open last year.

”I’m in a great position and I’m looking forward to playing with Marcel tomorrow,” the No. 119-ranked Paul said. ”Getting the win would be amazing. Such an iconic event here but I think that’s the hard part.

”You don’t want to think ahead, you want to stay in the present because 18 holes is a lot of golf left. I’ll just try to get some rest tonight and look forward to tomorrow.”

Dutch golfer Joost Luiten, who shot a 68, was three strokes off the lead on 8 under.

Jorge Campillo (67), Veer Ahlawat (68) and Thorbjorn Olesen (66) were tied for fourth place, six shots behind Paul.

—

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports