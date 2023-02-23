CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Lu’Cye Patterson scored 17 points off of the bench to help lead Charlotte over North Texas 55-49 on Thursday night.

Patterson also had six rebounds for the 49ers (17-11, 8-9 Conference USA). Brice Williams added 14 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Isaiah Folkes went 2 of 4 from the field to finish with six points.

Abou Ousmane led the Mean Green (23-6, 14-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Aaron Scott added 12 points and two blocks for North Texas. In addition, Kai Huntsberry finished with 11 points. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Mean Green.

Igor Milicic Jr. scored five points in the first half and Charlotte went into halftime trailing 24-22. Patterson’s 15-point second half helped Charlotte close out the six-point victory.

NEXT UP

Charlotte’s next game is Saturday against Rice at home, while North Texas hosts Middle Tennessee on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.