RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Cameron Parker had 15 points in Portland State’s 74-72 victory against Cal Baptist on Thursday.

Jorell Saterfield, who finished with 10 points, hit a jumper with 10 seconds to play that gave Portland State a 73-72 lead.

Parker was 3-of-9 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free throw line for the Vikings (6-7). Jacob Eyman scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Hunter Woods was 3-of-7 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Lancers (8-5) were led by Reed Nottage, who recorded 14 points. Cal Baptist also got 13 points and four assists from Taran Armstrong. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo also had 11 points.

