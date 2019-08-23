Panthers QB Newton leaves exhibition game with foot injury

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy, left, sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton left Thursday night’s exhibition game against New England in the first quarter with a foot injury.

The team announced that he would not return.

The 2015 NFL MVP was playing for the first time since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery in January and did not play in the first two preseason games.

Newton appeared to be injured when he was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by Adam Butler on a third-and-10 from the Carolina 31. It was one of two Patriots sacks while Newton was in the game.

Kyle Allen took over at quarterback in the second quarter.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL