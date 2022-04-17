DETROIT (AP)Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored and Spencer Knight made 33 saves. The Panthers tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road victory and extended their team record for goals to 317 – the most in the NHL this season.

Pius Suter scored for Detroit. The Red Wings allowed six or more goals for the 14th time this season.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, ISLANDERS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Jack Campbell made 27 saves and Toronto set franchise records for victories and points, beating New York without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field.

Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.

WILD 5, SHARKS 4, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime and Minnesota beat San Jose to wrap up a playoff spot.

Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth.

Rudolfs Balcers, Matt Nieto, Noah Gregor and Nick Bonino scored for San Jose.

BLUES 8, PREDATORS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Calle Rosen, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and St. Louis set a franchise record for goals in a period with seven in the second against Nashville.

Nathan Walker and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves in the Blues’ ninth straight victory. St. Louis locked up its fourth straight playoff spot Saturday when it beat Minnesota.

Nick Cousins had a goal and an assist and Luke Kunin and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville. The Predators have the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, tied in points with Dallas.

DUCKS 6, BLUE JACKETS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist and Anaheim beat Columbus.

Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves.

Jake Bean scored twice for the Blue Jackets. Sean Kuraly and Cole Sillinger added goals.

SABRES 5, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and Buffalo beat Philadelphia to sweep a weekend home-and-home series.

The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo.

Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14 and Dustin Tokorski made 32 saves to help Buffalo sweep a season series over the Flyers for the first time since 1990-91. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored for Philadelphia.