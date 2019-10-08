Panhandle football players lead state stats in week seven

A hot topic all year has been the idea of computerizing the strike zone, the rise of the robot umpires. It's drawn even more attention here in October — we've already seen a perfect example of a missed call when Marcell Ozuna was rung up in the ninth inning of Game 3 between the Cardinals and Braves.

It was obvious, according to the box on the TV screen, that the pitch was clearly inside. It was a pivotal call that could have altered the outcome.