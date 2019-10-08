Panhandle football players lead state stats in week seven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A few Panhandle football players are making the stat state leader lists. Here are the players making some top ten lists:

  • North Bay Haven’s Camiren Gant – No. 4 in the state of Florida for rushing yards with 1,217 yards, No. 10 in the state of Florida for touchdowns with 15
  • Sneads Calvin Stringer – No. 6 in the state of Florida for rushing yards with 1,196, No. 3 in the state of Florida for touchdowns scored with 19, No. 5 in total points scored with 114
  • Freeport’s Brandon Siples – No. 10 in the state of Florida for rushing yards with 1,016, No. 4 in the state for touchdowns scored with 19, No. 4 in total points scored with 114
  • Vernon’s K’wan Powell – No. 7 for touchdowns scored with 17, No. 3 in total points scored with 123
  • Blountstown’s Treven Smith – No. 8 in the state of Florida for touchdowns scored with 16, No. 8 in total points scored with 106
  • Sneads Dylan Dawson – No. 6 in the state of Florida for interceptions with 6

