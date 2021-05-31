Panama City CrossFit members complete “Murph Challenge” workout on Memorial Day

(WMBB) – Panama City CrossFit members completed the annual “Murph Challenge” workout to honor fallen Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphy.

Murphy passed away in 2005 and was awarded the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan.

The “Murph Challenge” was named in honor of him and it consists of a one-mile run, 100 push-ups, 200 pull-ups, 300 squats, and then another one-mile run.

Many members doing the entire workout with a 20-pound vest or body armor on as well.

The workout is done at CrossFit gyms all across the country on Memorial Day.