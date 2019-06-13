Panama City Beach Hurricanes rugby club increasing interest in sport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - When you think of rugby, you probably don't think of Panama City Beach. However, one local team is trying to change that mindset.

The Panama City Beach Hurricanes are a rugby team that's been around since 2000. They are in the Division III True South Rugby Union and play other teams in Pensacola, Okaloosa and Mobile.

They are encouraging anyone who wants to try the sport to come out and join the team.

"Well certainly if you've played football it makes it easier, but the rules are pretty straightforward, a lot of them make sense," captain Brian Sharp said. "A lot of the guys pick it up in a matter of practices."

Right now is a great time to get involved, the sport is growing in American and in the Panhandle.

"The USA seven's team just recently won the world series," Sharp said. "It's an Olympic event now, it was in 2016 and it will be in 2020, so it's an up and coming time for rugby in America,"

The Hurricanes also have a women's team that has been building up the past few years, and they need more members.

No matter which team you decide to join, it's just a great way to make new friends and let off some steam.

"I have three jobs and so my Wednesday is my day off cause I'm like that's my rugby day and you're not taking that from me,"women's captain Sarah Cusick said. "You know this is how I get my aggression and stress from the week out."

The team has a sevens tournament coming up on August 24.

If you would like to learn more about how to join, check them out on Facebook or on Instagram @pcbeachrugby.