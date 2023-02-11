LONDON (AP)James Tomkins took advantage of a mistake by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to help Crystal Palace draw 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday and remain winless this year.

Brighton stayed sixth, five points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.

It was a seventh consecutive match without a win for Palace, which was without injured United States defender Chris Richards. Palace was seven points above the relegation zone.

Sanchez was unable to hold a Michael Olise free kick and Tomkins pounced to nod home to level in the 69th minute.

Brighton took the lead six minutes earlier when Solly March connected with Pervis Estupinan’s cross at the far post on an afternoon largely dominated by the visiting Seagulls.

The Seagulls also had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR. Estupinan thought he broke the deadlock when he curled into the top corner after 32 minutes but it was ruled out due to an offside in the buildup.

This was the first encounter between them this season after their September contest was called off due to train strikes.

