WACO, Texas (AP)Jaden Owens had a career-high 12 assists to go with 11 points for her first career double-double and No. 18 Baylor pulled away for an 88-50 season-opening win over Lamar on Monday night.

Missouri transfer Aijha Blackwell and freshman Bella Fontleroy both added 17 points for the Bears, who used a 7-0 run early in the second quarter and a 9-0 late to go up 47-31 at halftime.

Baylor shot 48.5% and forced 21 turnovers that produced 20 points.

Lamar shot 32% in the second half and finished just 3 of 12 behind the 3-point line.

Akasha Davis led the Cardinals with 13 points and eight rebounds.

