WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will miss the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday after entering the league’s COVID-19 protocols Wednesday.

Ovechkin was going to play in his eighth All-Star Game. He’s tied for third in the NHL with 29 goals and is fourth on the career list with 759.

“I’m sure he’s extremely disappointed,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s disappointed, first and foremost that he’s not in the game tonight, and that he’s not playing.

“I’ve never seen a guy that does everything possible to get into a game and hates coming out of games and hates not being able to contribute and help his team win. For that, first and foremost, he’s probably upset. The All-Star Game, it’s a nice nod, but he’s certainly one of those big figures that goes to the All-Star Game. It was well-deserved this year, the nod and I’m sure that he’s upset with that, too.”

Ovechkin will be replaced on the Metropolitan Division roster by his teammate, forward Tom Wilson, who’ll be in his first All-Star Game. Washington center Evgeny Kuznetsov is in his second All-Star Game.

“I called him on the way here,” Wilson said. “And, it’s kind of like, ‘Thank you, I guess.’”

