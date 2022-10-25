NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Alexander Ovechkin scored his 783rd career goal in a big second period and the Washington Capitals beat New Jersey 6-3 Monday night, ending the Devils’ three-game winning streak.

Garnet Hathaway, Conor Sheary and Nick Jensen also scored in the four-goal period for Washington. Backup goalie Charlie Lindgren made 37 saves in winning for the first time since signing with the Caps as a free agent.

Nic Dowd also scored for Washington, which scored five times on 18 shots in driving Mackenzie Blackwood from the net after 40 minutes. Aliaksei Protas added an insurance goal late after the Devils pulled to 5-3.

Nathan Bastian, Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt each scored their first goal of the season for New Jersey, which was looking for its first four-game winning streak since October 2018. Former Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek played the third period for New Jersey and made three saves.

SENATORS 4, STARS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Brady Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal in Ottawa’s three-goal third period and the Senators won their fourth straight.

Thomas Chabot, Shane Pinto and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, scored four straight over a 12:07 stretch after falling behind 1-0 in the first period. Magnus Hellberg stopped 30 shots in his season debut.

Joel Kiviranta and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars and Scott Wedgewood finished with 28 saves. Dallas (4-1-1) lost in regulation for the first time this season.

OILERS 6, PENGUINS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal second period to rally past Pittsburgh.

Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist, and Tyson Barrie and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell finished with 32 saves.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust also scored and Jason Zucker had two assists for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry had 41 saves.

JETS 4, BLUES 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Mark Scheifele scored in the second period and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season to lead Winnipeg.

Sam Gagner, Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti scored in the third period and Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets, who were without coach Rick Bowness due to an illness.

Thomas Greiss had 41 saves for the Blues.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played and Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lead Vegas.

Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s goal 42 seconds into the third gave Vegas a 2-1 lead and held up for his 15th career game-winner. Nicolas Roy and Michael Amadio each scored their first of the season for the Golden Knights.

Kessel tied defenseman Keith Yandle’s ironman record by playing in his 989th straight game. The 17-year veteran is set to break the mark Tuesday at San Jose.

William Nylander scored for the Maple Leafs, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

HURRICANES 3, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and Carolina handed winless Vancouver its seventh straight loss.

Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had 14 saves.

J.T. Miller scored two goals for the Canucks (0-5-2), who are the only NHL team without a win. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.