NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jonathan Osorio scored two first-half goals to help Toronto FC hold off Nashville SC 4-3 on Saturday.

Osorio had goals in the 19th and 44th minutes for Toronto (7-12-5), giving him eight on the season.

Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 41st minute for Nashville (8-8-9) and Teal Bunbury found the net four minutes into stoppage time to knot the score at 2-2 at halftime.

Toronto regained the lead on Federico Bernardeschi’s PK score in the 54th minute and Lorenzo Insigne made it 4-2 with a goal in the 77th – his first of the season.

Walker Zimmerman scored in the 84th minute to get Nashville within a goal. Mukhtar has 13 goals this season.

Alex Bono stopped three shots for Toronto. Joe Willis had four saves for Nashville.

