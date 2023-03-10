DC United are looking to bounce back from defeat to the Columbus Crew when they welcome Orlando City to the capital on Saturday.

Having started the 2023 season with a dramatic home win against Toronto FC, DC suffered a setback as they were comfortably beaten by Columbus.

Coach Wayne Rooney reflected optimistically on his team’s performance but noted the need for consistency moving forward.

United have been working this week to try to achieve that against Orlando in a fixture that has provided some of the highlights of previous MLS seasons.

“We know it’s early on in the season,” said captain Steve Birnbaum. “Taking a loss is never easy, but we look at the film and we go back and bounce back.

“We’ve had good training. It’s about going back out there and having that belief that we can win. We want to get back in front of our fans and win.”

DC should have the upper hand this week, facing an Orlando side returning from CONCACAF Champions League action at Tigres.

A battling 0-0 draw gave Orlando a great opportunity to advance to the quarter-finals, with coach Oscar Pareja hailing his team’s courage.

That result was in keeping with the rest of the season so far, though, as Orlando have kept three clean sheets in three matches in all competitions but scored only once, following a 1-0 win with a pair of goalless draws.

It suggests this encounter might be a far cry from the 5-3 DC win in the teams’ first meeting of last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

DC United – Christian Benteke

Benteke frustratingly returned to his form of old in Week 2, failing to net with three shots after scoring with his only attempt against Toronto. Having already matched his 2022 goals return in the first game of the year, DC need their forward to heed Rooney’s advice and perform on a more consistent basis.

Orlando City – Pedro Gallese

Gallese was made to work for his third straight clean sheet to start the year, making an impressive eight saves to keep Tigres at bay. With Orlando traveling back from Mexico and heading straight back out on the road again, a tired performance may well put the goalkeeper to work again.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

This is a difficult game to call as Orlando’s stingy start to the season is at odds with DC’s. Rooney’s men have both scored and conceded at least twice in their past three home matches.

Meanwhile, Orlando, while strong defensively, have produced the lowest non-penalty xG in the league so far this season, lower across two matches than even those teams who have played only once.

DC won both matches against Orlando last year and have five wins against them since 2018, matching their five against Columbus, but the Lions will hope to again be hard to beat on the road. They started last year by losing just three of their first 14 away games.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

DC United38.6 percent

Orlando City32.6 percent

Draw28.8 percent