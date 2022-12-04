CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)One-time Clemson starting defensive back Fred Davis II, sued by an accident victim when he and teammate Malcolm Greene allegedly were seen racing on a roadway near campus, has decided to transfer.

Davis announced his intention Sunday, a day after the Tigers won the Atlantic Coast Conference title in a 39-10 win over North Carolina.

”I’m officially entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5,” was all Davis said in post along with a photo of him lined up prior to a snap of a home game.

Davis and Greene were sued in Pickens County Common Pleas Court, a form of civil court, this past October by victim Karen Alvarez, who was driving a mail delivery truck that Davis’ vehicle crashed into.

Davis, a junior, was arrested and charged with reckless driving in the summer of 2021. The charge is a misdemeanor in South Carolina.

On the field, Davis played 20 games his first two seasons and began this year as a starter in Clemson’s first four games. He missed the final six games after injuring his ankle.

Davis, 6-foot, 200 pounds, is from Jacksonville, Florida. He finished the season with 15 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Later Sunday, receiver E.J. Williams, a junior who had seven catches this season, also posted on social media his intention to leave the Tigers.

Williams is a 6-3, 190-pound wide out from Phenix City, Alabama, who started six games his first two seasons, but none this year.

