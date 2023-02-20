NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP)Lachlan Olbrich scored 22 points and UC Riverside cruised to a 96-76 victory over Cal State Northridge on Monday night.

Olbrich added three steals for the Highlanders (19-10, 12-5 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin finished with 15 points and nine assists. Flynn Cameron shot 5 for 5 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc, and scored 14.

Atin Wright led the Matadors (6-22, 3-14) with 24 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 points and six rebounds, while Ethan Igbanugo scored nine.

NEXT UP

UC Riverside plays Friday against Hawaii on the road, while Cal State Northridge hosts Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.