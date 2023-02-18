RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Lachlan Olbrich scored 23 points as UC Riverside beat UCSB 74-63 on Saturday night.

Olbrich also added six rebounds for the Highlanders (18-10, 11-5 Big West Conference). Flynn Cameron scored 21 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Zyon Pullin finished 6 of 14 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and seven assists.

Andre Kelly led the Gauchos (20-6, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. UCSB also got 10 points and six rebounds from Josh Pierre-Louis. Miles Norris also had 10 points and two steals.

Both teams play again on Monday. UC Riverside visits CSU Northridge and UCSB hosts CSU Fullerton.

