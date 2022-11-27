LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP)Marco Odermatt is already living up to his billing as the favorite for the overall World Cup title, beating Aleksander Aamodt Kilde to win a super-G on Sunday for his second victory in three races this season.

The Swiss star was third in the other race – Saturday’s downhill, won by Kilde.

On Sunday, Odermatt finished 0.37 seconds ahead of the Norwegian. Two-time Olympic super-G champion Matthias Mayer was 0.78 back.

The race was interrupted for about 20 minutes following a horrible fall for Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel on his comeback weekend after almost two years out with injury.

There was an anxious wait after Caviezel tumbled and appeared to briefly lose consciousness after hitting his head. After receiving treatment, the 34-year-old Caviezel managed to get on his feet before being taken off the slopes on a sled and transported to the hospital by helicopter.

It was Cavaziel’s first weekend of racing since suffering a head injury while training in Garmisch in January 2021. He had then been troubled by problems with his vision.

The season is already shaping up into another great duel between Odermatt and Kilde.

Kilde won four of last season’s seven super-G races, finishing second in another, on his way to claiming the World Cup title in that event. Odermatt, the overall champion, won in super-G twice and finished second on another two occasions.

Vincent Kriechmayr was the only other winner of a super-G when he secured victory in the World Cup Finals in Courchevel.

Kilde also won the downhill crystal globe and finished second overall. Odermatt topped the giant slalom standings.

The 25-year-old Odermatt won the only other race this season prior to this weekend, a giant slalom in Solden on Oct. 23.

Two downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia were called off as was a parallel event in Lech, Austria.

Saturday’s downhill had to be rescheduled from Friday because of heavy snow and replaced one of two planned super-G races.

—

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports