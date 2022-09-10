COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for two touchdowns and Tennessee Tech scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to rally past Texas A&M-Commerce 26-25 on Saturday night.

Oatsvall’s final pass in the rally was an 8-yard toss to Willie Miller with 2 seconds remaining.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) won despite committing five turnovers – three fumbles to go with two interceptions thrown by Oatsvall.

Commerce took a 19-6 lead into the fourth quarter before Tech’s David Gist scored on a 1-yard run to draw the Golden Eagles within six with 9:12 remaining.

Spencer Long raced 69 yards for a touchdown to put Commerce up 25-13 and the Lions (1-1) failed on a two-point try that would have given them a 14-point lead.

Oatsvall then finished off the rally, leading the Golden Eagles to touchdowns with a 4-yard pass to Jayvian Allen and the winning pass to Miller.

Oatsvall finished 20-of-26 passing for 226 yards. Gist had 67 yards rushing and Miller caught four passes for 93 yards.

Eric Rodriguez was 14-of-22 for 169 yards with two touchdowns for the Lions. Spencer Long had a game-high 90 yards rushing.

