AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP)Keaton Hervey scored 17 points as Oakland beat Eastern Michigan 92-90 in overtime on Saturday.

Hervey also added nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-3). Trey Townsend scored 17 points and added six rebounds, four steals, and five blocks. Rocket Watts recorded 15 points and was 4 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 3 for 6 from the line.

Emoni Bates led the way for the Eagles (1-3) with 19 points. Tyson Acuff added 18 points and four assists for Eastern Michigan. In addition, Noah Farrakhan finished with 15 points and four assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.