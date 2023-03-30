Nick Cushing says Saturday’s trip to Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution is the exact type of game New York City FC require to get back to winning ways.

Following back-to-back wins over Inter Miami and D.C. United, City fell 1-0 to Houston Dynamo last weekend, leaving them with an overall record of 2-2-1 for the season.

The Pigeons now have a meeting with the 4-1 Revs, whose win over D.C. last weekend places them top of the East.

Rather than being daunted by what is a very difficult match on the face of it, Cushing is relishing the trip to Gillette Stadium.

“These are the games we need,” he said. “We’ve been to New England throughout my time here as assistant coach and head coach, and they were always really difficult games.

“They are a team that are really physical, a team that want to try and disturb our rhythm, whether it be with the way they play or whether it’s being physical when we have the ball.

“It’s a challenge, but the nature of our league is that every time you go on the road, it’s a challenge.”

The Revs’ most recent win was made all the more special as three players aged 18 or younger started for them for the first time in club history.

Noel Buck has started all five games this season, while Esmir Bajraktarevic made his first appearance of 2023 and Jack Panayotou was given his MLS debut.

“We’ve seen these guys all year and they’ve been good,” said New England head coach Bruce Arena. “We knew we were going to give them an opportunity last week.

“Noel played a complete game and, for the first 60 minutes, he was probably our best player. It was really encouraging to see the contributions those guys gave us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Noel Buck

Buck has made himself a regular in the Revs side this season and marked his latest start with the winning goal against D.C. United – his second in the competition.

At 17 years and 354 days, he became the second-youngest New England player to score multiple goals, with only Diego Fagundez (16y 229d) in 2011 doing so at a younger age.

New York City FC – Talles Magno

Magno spoke recently about wanting to become one of the best players in MLS, but he is a far way from that in terms of goals scored this season – just one in five starts.

The Brazilian attacker mustered only one shot in the loss to Houston and failed to test opposition goalkeeper Steve Clarke on a single occasion.

MATCH PREDICTION – NEW ENGLAND WIN

The past 12 meetings between these sides in all competitions have been split evenly, with both teams winning five times and playing out two draws.

City have struggled on their travels, losing seven of their past 10 regular-season road games, including just one point from three matches this season.

New England have won their opening two home games this term without conceding, meanwhile, and their return of 12 points overall at this stage is their second-best ever.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

New England -39 per cent

New York City – 32 per cent

Draw -29 per cent