New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing is confident his squad is deep enough to cope without a couple of absentees for Saturday’s meeting with Houston Dynamo.

The Pigeons have won back-to-back games to move up to fifth in the Eastern Conference ahead of their trip to Shell Energy Stadium.

Cushing will be without Maxime Chanot and Mitja Ilenic for the match after the pair were called up for international duty, but he otherwise has a full group to call upon.

“The squad is healthy,” he said. “We don’t have Maxime, we don’t have Mitja, but everyone else is fit. We’ve got a full roster apart from those two guys to select from.

“When we build rosters, we have to build them for dips in form, potential injuries and to compensate for international breaks.

“We feel we’ve done that. We feel we have the ability to change the team at any moment. This week, it’s forced upon us and we have to make changes.”

Chanot has stated all four of City’s games this season, while Ilenic has started twice and been used as a substitute once.

Houston, who defeated Austin FC 2-0 last time out to pick up their first points of the campaign, will have to make do without Panama international Coco Carrasquilla.

Asked if he has alternative options to fill the void in central midfield, head coach Ben Olsen said: “We’re gonna find out.”

Olsen added: “We’ve had a lot to evaluate this week. There’s been a few guys banged up, some on international duty, one’s welcomed a baby.

“There will be a change, and it’s a big one for us. But at the same time it’ll be exciting to see someone else fill the role (of Carrasquilla).”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston Dynamo – Artur

There will be added pressure on Brazilian midfielder Artur, who has started all three games so far, to man the midfield against NYCFC. The 27-year-old regained possession more times (eight) than any player on the field against Austin and also contested the joint-most aerial duels of any Houston player.

New York City FC – Talles Magno

Magno opened his goalscoring account with the opening goal against D.C. United last week and later said he plans on becoming the best player in MLS. If the Brazilian is to achieve that aim then he could do with adding to his goals tally, having had to adapt to a central striking position this season.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

These sides are pretty unfamiliar with each other, given that this is their first meeting since August 2019 when New York City ran out 3-2 winners.

The Dynamo picked up their first win of the season last time out, but they have managed back-to-back victories just once in their past 85 games since September 2020.

City have made their second-best start to an MLS season, meanwhile, but they have not won any of their past three away games, taking just one point from six this campaign.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Houston – 30.6 percent

Draw – 28.6 percent

New York City – 40.8 percent