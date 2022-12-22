HONOLULU (AP)Zach Nutall scored 24 points as SMU beat Iona 85-81 on Thursday night.

Nutall shot 11 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Mustangs (4-7). Zhruic Phelps shot 8 for 17, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. Keon Ambrose-Hylton shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gaels (7-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Nelly Junior Joseph added 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks for Iona. In addition, Daniss Jenkins had 18 points.

Phelps scored 15 points in the second half to help lead SMU to a four-point victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.