PHILADELPHIA (AP) (AP)Jayden Nunn scored a career-high 31 points to lead VCU over Saint Joseph’s 88-63 on Tuesday night.

Nunn shot 12 for 13, including 7 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Rams (21-7, 12-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen DeLoach scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Johns Jr. recorded eight points and finished 3 of 8 from the field.

Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks (13-15, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Lynn Greer III added nine points and Cameron Brown finished with eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.