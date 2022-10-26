ST. LOUIS (AP)Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal to break a tie in the third period, Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Wednesday night.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored to help the Oilers win their first road game after starting the season with a six-game homestand.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington finished with 25 saves.

Nugent-Hopkins scored with 6:16 remaining with his fourth of the season to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Binnington made a big save on a shot by Hyman, but Nugent-Hopkins crashed the net and scored.

Hyman added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining to seal the win.

The game was an early-season rematch after the Blues held the Oilers to a season-low 23 shots-on-goal en route to a 2-0 shutout victory last Saturday.

Puljujarvi got the Oilers on the scoreboard first at 6:07 of the opening period as he tipped Darnell Nurse’s shot from center point past Binnington.

The Blues tied it with a power-play goal with 5 seconds left in the second period. O’Reilly batted in a rebound off Skinner’s leg for his first of the season.

ICE CHIPS

The Blues have signed C Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on a professional tryout ahead of 2022 training camp. Originally drafted by Edmonton in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward is a veteran of eight NHL seasons, including stints with Edmonton, Dallas, Philadelphia, Arizona, Calgary, and Montreal. … The Blues wore CVPA stickers on their helmets to support the students and teachers/staff and Central Visual & Performing Arts where a student and a teacher were killed Monday. … St. Louis is only team Connor McDavid does not average a point per game against with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 20 games.

INJURIES

Oilers: C Dylan Holloway (upper-body injury) is listed as day to day.

Blues: LW Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body injury) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. LW Brandon Saad (upper-body injury) remains out.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Chicago on Thursday night.

Blues: At Nashville on Thursday night.

