Antonio Conte is not fazed by Richarlison’s controversial assessment of his below-par season at Tottenham, as under-fire Spurs prepare to host Nottingham Forest.

Richarlison’s damning verdict on his debut Spurs campaign has made waves in recent days, with Conte’s men following up an FA Cup exit to Sheffield United by losing their Champions League last-16 tie with Milan.

Conte, who now appears destined to leave at the end of the season at the latest, does not believe Richarlison’s comments were intended as a criticism of his management.

“He didn’t criticise me. I think he was really honest to say his season was not good,” Conte said. “His season has not finished yet. If he deserves to play, I’ll give him the opportunity. For the rest of the interview, I think he made a mistake. When you speak of ‘I’ and not ‘us’ you are being selfish.

“I say to my players if we want to build something important and win a trophy we have to speak with ‘we’ not with ‘I’, because otherwise you’re thinking of yourself. He made a mistake and he apologised and it was good for me to clarify with the team again about this. In this aspect we have to improve. We have to be more of a team and show more positive spirit, especially in negative moments.”

One of the names mentioned in connection with Conte’s job has been that of Steve Cooper, whose Forest team sit four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

However, Cooper is not wasting any time engaging with such speculation.

“The only thing that it is, is irrelevant,” he stated. “The most important thing for me is the game, the guys I am working with every single day and I am trying to be at my best and do a good day’s work and try and get them to do the same.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

In three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, Tottenham forward Son has scored four goals from just five shots (80 per cent conversion rate). In his 21 starts this term, he’s scored just one goal from 51 shots (2 per cent). Conte has some big decisions to make in attack for this fixture, but one thing is certain; Son needs to step up if Spurs are to rediscover their form.

Nottingham Forest – Brennan Johnson

Johnson has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals this season, more than any other Forest player (seven goals, two assists). Seven of these contributions have come in his nine appearances in 2023 (five goals, two assists), with only Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford (eight each) being involved in more goals this calendar year.

MATCH PREDICTION – TOTTENHAM WIN

– Tottenham have gone three games without scoring for the first time since April-May 2019, failing to net in demoralising losses to Sheffield United and Wolves, as well as in Wednesday’s goalless draw with Milan.

– However, Spurs have won each of their last three Premier League home games, all without conceding. Spurs last won four straight home league games without conceding in March 2018, when they played their home games at Wembley Stadium under Mauricio Pochettino.

– Forest, meanwhile, have lost on all three of their Premier League visits to London this season, by an aggregate score of 11-0.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Tottenham 67.0 per cent

Nottingham Forest 11.7 per cent

Draw 21.3 per cent