Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has said he would “love to win a trophy for this club” as his side prepare to start the season against newly promoted Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies started last season disastrously and looked destined to go down, but new Saudi ownership led to the sacking of Steve Bruce and the subsequent acquisition of Howe, who led the club to an 11th-placed finish.

The Magpies have not won a major trophy since the FA Cup in 1955, but Howe wants to be the man to bring silverware back to Tyneside after a 67 year wait.

“I would love to win a trophy for this club. That would mean everything,” Howe told reporters. “We would love to achieve that for everybody connected to the team. Whether that’s this season or beyond, who knows? But we will give our all to try and do that and make our supporters proud.”

The Magpies open their season on Saturday against Forest, who lifted their own trophy last season as a win in the play-off final at Wembley against Huddersfield Town got the club promoted back to the top-flight for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign.

Forest have made 12 signings ahead of their return to the Premier League, but manager Steve Cooper believes there are more to come.

“I think there will be more ins and outs,” said Cooper. “In an ideal world we would have liked to carry on with a large part of the team from last season and added in the areas we thought we needed.

“There is still a good core of players that were a big part of the spirit last year and we want to continue to build that.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United – Callum Wilson

Wilson has scored in the opening game in three of the last four Premier League campaigns, including in both of his seasons so far with the Magpies. Forest will have a tough task on their hands to keep the former Bournemouth striker quiet.

Nottingham Forest – Brennan Johnson

The Wales international was excellent for Forest last season as they earned promotion back to the top-flight, bagging 18 league goals. He has never played in the Premier League before, so how will he fare at this level?

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Newcastle have faced Nottingham Forest more often without losing than they have any other opponent in the Premier League (8 – W5 D3), winning their last such meeting 2-1 in March 1999.

– Nottingham Forest have lost each of their last six away league games against Newcastle, since a 1-0 victory in October 1988. They have conceded at least twice in each defeat (17 in total), while netting just three goals in reply.

– Newcastle United have only won their first Premier League match in one of their last eight seasons at this level (D1 L6), beating West Ham United in 2020-21.

– Nottingham Forest have won their last three Premier League games, with no current side on a longer such run (Liverpool and Spurs also 3). However, this will be Forest’s first Premier League game in 23 years and 82 days, the longest ever gap between matches in the competition.

– Newcastle have won 12 of their 19 Premier League games so far in 2022, with only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham winning more. It is already more league games than they won in both 2020 (nine) and 2021 (eight).