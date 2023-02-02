HOUSTON (AP)Demarcus Sharp had 29 points in Northwestern State’s 94-76 win over Houston Christian on Thursday night.

Sharp also added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Demons (15-8, 7-3 Southland Conference). Ja’Monta Black shot 5 for 13 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Emareyon McDonald recorded 18 points and was 6 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Andrew King led the way for the Huskies (7-16, 4-6) with 17 points. Maks Klanjscek added 17 points for Houston Christian. Brycen Long also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.