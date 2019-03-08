Northwest Florida wins quarterfinals game against Daytona State

OCALA, FL. - The Northwest Florida men's basketball team beat the Daytona State Falcons in the FCSAA quarterfinals.

The Raiders now move on to the semifinal Friday night against the top-ranked Florida Southwestern Buccaneers.

Raiders head coach Steve DeMeo said he's proud of how his players performed Thursday.

"There are two things you can do, you can guard the basketball as a team and you defensive rebound, it doesn't matter what else happens, you are gonna win the game and we did both of those things at a high-level today," DeMeo said. "And the team we played, against Daytona State is as talented as anyone in the country. It was a 40-minute battle it really was. And the first half I thought we were gonna crack them, but they fought back, to their credit they fought back, but we kept fighting as well."

The Raiders and Buccaneers face off Friday at 6 p.m.