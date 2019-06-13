Northwest Florida names Andy Lee the new head softball coach

NICEVILLE, Fla. - Northwest Florida named Andy Lee as the new head softball coach.

Lee has an impressive resume. He is a six-time national champion and three-time national coach of the year.

He's been coaching for over a decade and most recently he was the head coach at LSU-Eunice.

Lee has an overall record of 674-172. He said he has big plans for the Raiders.

"You know I see great possibility in this job. I see an opportunity you know that this team can go a long way," Lee said. "I'm just excited about getting good kids in here, good academic kids, good quality kids and working hard every day and just see where it takes us."