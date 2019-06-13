Sports

Northwest Florida names Andy Lee the new head softball coach

Lee comes to the Raiders with over a decade of coaching experience

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:43 PM EDT

NICEVILLE, Fla. - Northwest Florida named Andy Lee as the new head softball coach. 

Lee has an impressive resume. He is a six-time national champion and three-time national coach of the year. 

He's been coaching for over a decade and most recently he was the head coach at LSU-Eunice. 

Lee has an overall record of 674-172. He said he has big plans for the Raiders. 

"You know I see great possibility in this job. I see an opportunity you know that this team can go a long way," Lee said. "I'm just excited about getting good kids in here, good academic kids, good quality kids and working hard every day and just see where it takes us."

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center