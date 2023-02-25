MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Zarigue Nutter and Kaleb Thornton both scored 21 points as Northern Illinois beat Central Michigan 84-80 on Saturday.

Nutter added seven rebounds for the Huskies (12-17, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Thornton was 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 8 for 10 from the line, and he also had five assists. Darweshi Hunter shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Reggie Bass led the Chippewas (10-19, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 40 points and six rebounds. Brian Taylor added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Central Michigan. Markus Harding also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.