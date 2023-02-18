EL PASO, Texas (AP)Tylor Perry scored 20 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to rally North Texas to an 80-72 victory over UTEP on Saturday night, upping its win streak to eight.

Perry hit four 3-pointers and 8 of 9 free throws for the Mean Green (23-5, 14-3 Conference USA). Kai Huntsberry shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and scored 19. Rubin Jones had 11 points.

The Miners (12-15, 5-11) were led by Tae Hardy with 18 points. Shamar Givance added 16 points, while Ze’Rik Onyema scored 14.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Texas visits Charlotte, while UTEP visits Florida International.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.