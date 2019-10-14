North Florida League Championship bracket released

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Several Panhandle class 1A teams are now in the North Florida League hosted by the Sunshine State Athletic Conference.

All 12 teams have now played seven games and the championship bracket is set.

Liberty County, Holmes County, Franklin County, and Wewahitchka fell in the bottom four of the rankings.

Those four teams will play in a round robin style over the next few weeks.

In week nine, Liberty County will play at Holmes County and Franklin County will play at Wewahitchka.

Teams in the North Florida League are still eligible to play in the FHSAA State Playoffs.

“I do like the little excitement because we lost district play and it gives the kids something to play for but in the end it’s just kind of a practice to get you ready for the state playoffs,” said Blountstown head coach Beau Johnson.