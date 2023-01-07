FARGO, N.D. (AP)Jacari White’s 18 points helped North Dakota State defeat South Dakota 73-61 on Saturday.

White was 6-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line for the Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit League). Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Grant Nelson shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt finished with 26 points for the Coyotes (8-9, 3-2). South Dakota also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Tasos Kamateros. A.J. Plitzuweit also had six points and three steals.

NEXT UP

North Dakota State’s next game is Thursday against Denver on the road. South Dakota hosts South Dakota State on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.