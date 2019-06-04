North Bay Haven releases head baseball coach Bryan Normand

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – North Bay Haven announced they have decided to part ways with head baseball coach Bryan Normand Monday.

Normand has coached the Buccaneers’ baseball team since 2014. His overall record with the team is 38-91.

This past season North Bay Haven went 7-21, but they did end up making it to the regional semifinals and that was without a home field to play on.

Buccaneers Athletic Director Kevin Jacobs said the school administration and athletic department will look for his successor in a timely manner.