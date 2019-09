PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven volleyball team held on to defeat Bay 3-0 in a district matchup Tuesday night.

The Buccaneers stay undefeated with a 9-0 record and will be back in action against Rutherford on Thursday.

Amaya Bazemore led the team in kills with 18 and had four blocks. Morgan Cox had a massive 36 assists and eight service points. Taylor Waddell had 12 digs and 13 service points.

Bay now falls to a 4-2 record and will be back in action against Wakulla on Friday.