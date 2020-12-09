North Bay Haven athletic director resigns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven Athletic Director Kevin Jacobs has resigned.

Jacobs took over the role in the summer of 2016 from Debbie Funkhouser who was the first athletic director at the charter school.

Jacobs came to the Buccaneers with over 30 years of teaching and coaching experience and he even took on coaching duties at the school when needed.

He was the boys and girls head basketball coach this season. Jacobs resigned for personal reasons and said it was “more for my mental health than anything.”

North Bay Haven Principal Mike McLaughlin will take over as interim athletic director and assistant coaches Daryl Scott and Allen Forbes will take over the boys and girls basketball teams.