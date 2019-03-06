North Bay Haven adds lacrosse teams for next season

PANAMA CITY, FL. - North Bay Haven is adding another sport come next year and one that isn't well known in Florida: lacrosse.

It all started when sophomore Lily Radke wrote up some petitions to bring the sport to the school. Both the principal and the athletic director got behind the idea.

They are the second school in the area to have a lacrosse team.

Both the girls and boys teams they have will have to be independent at first which means they won't have a district schedule the first season.