NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Joe Bryant Jr. scored 25 points and Norfolk State cruised to a 73-56 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Bryant also had four steals for the third-seeded Spartans (21-10). Kris Bankston and Dana Tate scored 13 points apiece and Bankston added 11 rebounds. Norfolk State will play No. 2 seed North Carolina Central in Friday’s semifinals.

The sixth-seeded Eagles (9-23) were led by Mike Hood with 18 points. Sam Sessoms added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Bryant scored 19 points in the second half to help Norfolk State rally from a 24-23 halftime deficit.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.