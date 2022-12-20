MONROE, La. (AP)Kevion Nolan scored 19 points as Jacksonville beat UL Monroe 66-55 on Tuesday.

Nolan added eight rebounds and six assists for the Dolphins (7-3). Osayi Osifo scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Gyasi Powell recorded 10 points.

The Warhawks (4-9) were led in scoring by Thomas Howell, who finished with 12 points. Savion Gallion added 11 points for UL Monroe. Tyreke Locure added 10 points and four steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.