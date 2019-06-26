No tournament, no problem

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – High school basketball teams have been hard at work all summer.

The North Bay Haven girls basketball team has been in the weight room for the past month, but have been itching to get on the court.

The team was supposed to go to Altha to compete in a summer tournament, but they didn’t have enough players to go.

Buccaneers head coach Antonio Snell wanted to reward the girls, so he called up the Bozeman girls coach and scheduled a scrimmage for Tuesday.

The Buccaneers definitely wanted to be out on the court, winning the scrimmage 55-17.

Coach Snell said he hopes to schedule another matchup this week with Rutherford, so the girls have another chance to get out on the court.