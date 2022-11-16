HOUSTON (AP)Marcus Sasser scored 20 points and Jarace Walker added 19 to help No. 3 Houston rout Texas Southern 83-48 on Wednesday night.

J’Wan Roberts had 10 points for Houston, which shot 52%. The Cougars (4-0) forced 18 turnovers, which they converted into 21 points. Houston also held a 50-24 advantage in points in the paint and dished out 19 assists on 31 made field goals.

Zytarious Morlte scored 15 points, and Davon Barnes and P.J. Henry each added nine points for Texas Southern (1-4). The Tigers shot 37%.

Houston outscored Texas Southern 23-6 over an eight-minute span of the first half to open up a 31-15 lead on a 3-pointer by Walker with five minutes left in the half. Walker had 11 points in the run.

No. 9 ARKANSAS 71, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 56

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Ricky Council scored 19 points in Arkansas’ victory over South Dakota State.

Arkansas (3-0) used a 10-2 run over the last two minutes of the first half to build a double-digit halftime lead, an 11-0 run early in the second to build it to 22 and another 10-0 run midway through the second half to cement its control of the game.

Devo Davis scored 13 points for the Razorbacks and Jordan Walsh added 10 more. Trevon Brazile had a double-double, registering 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Luke Appel and Zeke Mayo each had nine points to lead South Dakota State (2-2).

No. 20 MICHIGAN 91, PITTSBURGH 60

NEW YORK (AP) – Jett Howard scored 17 points as Michigan pulled away in the second half for a rout of Pittsburgh in the Legends Classic semifinals.

After struggling to get past Eastern Michigan on Friday, the Wolverines (3-0) struggled at times during the first half before seizing control early in the second.

Joey Baker and Kobe Bufkin added 14 apiece for Michigan. Hunter Dickinson totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Michigan shot 72% in the second half and 58.3% overall.

Jamarius Burton led Pittsburgh (1-2) with 14 points and Blake Hinson added 13.

No. 22 TENNESSEE 81, FGCU 50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Olivier Nkamhoua and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 18 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over Florida Gulf Coast.

The Volunteers (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Colorado over the weekend by focusing on defense and limiting Florida Gulf Coast to 30% shooting (14 of 46).

Zach Anderson led the Eagles (2-2) with 11 points.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25