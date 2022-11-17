NEW YORK (AP)Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State never trailed in blowing out No. 20 Michigan 87-62 on Thursday night to win the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

DJ Horne added 19 points, Austin Nunez had 15 and Luther Muhammad scored 13 for the Sun Devils (4-1), who reached the championship game by overcoming an 11-point deficit in the final nine minutes of a 63-59 victory Wednesday night over VCU.

Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and Jett Howard had 12 for Michigan (3-1), which routed Pittsburgh 91-60 on Wednesday but shot just 34% against ASU.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 106, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – CJ Fredrick scored 17 points to lead Kentucky to a win over South Carolina State.

The Wildcats (3-1) easily bounced back from an 86-77 double-overtime loss to unranked Michigan State two nights earlier in the Champions Classic.

Chris Livingston scored 13 points, while Lance Ware and Cason Wallace had 12 points each. Antonio Reeves added 11 points for Kentucky, which got 51 points from its bench.

Rakeim Gary led South Carolina State (0-4) with 13 points.

NO. 10 CREIGHTON 80, UC RIVERSIDE 51

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Baylor Scheierman scored 17 points to lead four Creighton players in their team’s win over UC Riverside.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander had 12 points apiece for the Bluejays (4-0), whose average margin of victory is 26.5 points.

Wil Tattersall had 11 points to lead the Highlanders (1-2), who were 3 of 19 on 3-pointers and shot 35.5% overall.

NO. 14 ARIZONA 104, UTAH TECH 77

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Kerr Kriisa followed up a triple-double in his previous game with a career-high 24 points as Arizona steamrolled Utah Tech.

Kriisa was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 at the foul line, adding four rebounds and five assists. Azuolas Tubelis and Cedric Henderson Jr. each had 20 points for the Wildcats and Oumar Ballo added 16 points and 11 rebounds as Arizona (3-0) topped 100 points for the second time in three games.

Utah Tech (1-3) got 13 points from Noa Gonsalves and 12 each from Frank Staine and Dancell Leter, but shot only 36.1%.

NO. 15 TCU 95, LOUISIANA-MONROE 60

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Emanuel Miller had 16 points and JaKobe Coles scored 15, helping TCU overwhelm Louisiana-Monroe in an Emerald Coast Classic matchup.

Micah Peavy added 12 points for TCU (3-1) and O’Bannon had 11 in the first half.

Tyreke Locure had 14 points for the Warhawks (2-2).

MURRAY STATE 88, NO. 24 TEXAS A&M 79

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – JaCobi Wood scored 23 points in Murray State’s 88-79 win over Texas A&M in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Racers (2-1) will take on UMass in the semifinals while Texas A&M (2-1) faces Colorado on Friday.

The victory was the first for Murray State over a ranked team in a decade. The Aggies made their first appearance this week in The Associated Press Top 25 since Jan. 1, 2017.

Tyrece Radford scored 19 points to lead Texas A&M, going over 1,000 for his career. Wade Taylor IV added 16, Manny Obaseki had 12 and Julius Marble scored 11.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25