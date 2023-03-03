LAS VEGAS (AP)Frida Formann scored 16 points to lead 20th-ranked Colorado to a 62-54 victory over Oregon State in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Formann made 4 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers for the third-seeded Buffaloes (23-7), who advance to play No. 7 seed Washington State in the semifinals on Friday after the Cougars upset No. 2 seed Utah 66-58 earlier in the day. Aaronette Vonleh added 15 points and Jaylyn Sherrod pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Adlee Blacklock scored 12 points to top the Beavers (13-18). Reserves AJ Marotte and Timea Gardiner added 10 points apiece.

Formann had 10 points in the first half and Marotte scored eight for Oregon State as the two teams played to a 33-all tie at halftime.

Vonleh had 10 points in the third quarter as Colorado upped its lead to 51-41. Vonleh hit all four of her shots, while her teammates made just 1 of 12 attempts. The Buffaloes were able to take the lead by holding the Beavers to 4-of-11 shooting (36.4%).

Raegan Beers’ layup with 7:57 left to play pulled Oregon State within 52-45. Charlotte Whittaker answered with back-to-back buckets and Colorado cruised to the finish.

Colorado shot only 38% overall, made just 4 of 14 from distance (28.6%), but sank 16 of 24 at the free-throw line. Oregon State shot 40% overall but made half of its 18 3-pointers. The Beavers made 3 of 4 foul shots.

