HOUSTON (AP)Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, J’Wan Roberts added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Houston held on to beat Kent State 49-44 on Saturday and give itself an opportunity to take over the No. 1 ranking.

Sasser was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to overcome a 5-of-16 shooting performance, including making just one of 10 3-point attempts. Houston (6-0) shot 32% from the floor and was 2 of 17 on 3s.

The Cougars’ defense carried them, holding the Golden Flashes to 24% shooting, outrebounding Kent State 56-33 and getting a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint.

VonCameron Davis scored 14 points and Jacobs had 11 points for Kent State (5-2).

NO. 4 TEXAS 91, UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 54

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 points, Marcus Carr had 18 and Tyrese Hunter 17 to lead Texas over Texas Rio Grande Valley. The three guards combined to hit 20 of 36 field goal attempts, including nine 3-pointers.

Texas (5-0) also received a boost from Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 senior who had 10 rebounds, a career-tying five blocks, four assists, three steals and six points.

Justin Johnson led UTRGV (4-3) with 18 points. Will Johnston scored 10.

TCU 79, NO. 25 IOWA 66

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Micah Peavy scored 16 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his second game back from an injury to lead TCU over Iowa in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game.

Miles, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The Horned Frogs (5-1) broke open what had been a nip-and-tuck battle up until about three minutes into the second half, when TCU went on a 13-4 run to grab a 58-43 lead. Xavier Cork was the only other scorer in double figures for TCU with 10 points.

TCU held Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery scoreless a day after he led the Hawkeyes (5-1) with 21 points in their semifinal win over Clemson. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis had 15 points each, and Kris Murray added 11.

