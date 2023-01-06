TEMPE, Ariz (AP)Endyia Rogers scored 19 points and No. 18 Oregon pulled away in the middle two quarters to post an 82-62 win over Arizona State on Friday night.

Kayla Mokquah and Treasure Hunt each scored at the basket to give the Sun Devils an 18-15 lead after one, but the Ducks went on a 17-8 run through the second quarter to take a 32-26 lead at intermission.

Grace VanSlooten took charge in the third quarter, scoring 12 points in the first five minutes to put Oregon up, 49-30.

VanSlooten finished with 16 points with six rebounds for Oregon (12-3, 3-1 Pac 12). Phillipina Kyei pulled down 18 rebounds to go with her 10 points as the Ducks held a commanding lead on the boards, outrebounding Arizona State 56-40. Taya Hanson contributed 13 points off the bench.

Oregon was 28 of 72 from the field (38.9%), including 8 of 23 from distance. The Ducks shot 18 of 21 from the line.

Arizona State was 23 of 68 (33.8%) from the floor, hitting 9 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Tyi Skinner scored 20 points to lead Arizona State (7-8, 0-4). Hunt finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Jaddan Simmons added 10 points.

